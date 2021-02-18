Posted: Feb 18, 2021 2:02 PMUpdated: Feb 18, 2021 2:02 PM

Ty Loftis

An additional 860,000 Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week. This is a number that continues to rise, but slowly flatten.

Thursday's report shows that a total of 18.3 million people were receiving unemployment aid at the end of January, that down from 19.7 million people the week previous. About 75 percent of recipients are receiving benefits from federal benefit programs.

Only 49,000 jobs were added in January and 10 million jobs remain lost from when the pandemic first started. The unemployment rate has fallen to 6.3 percent.