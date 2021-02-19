Posted: Feb 19, 2021 10:25 AMUpdated: Feb 19, 2021 1:51 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will meet for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds in Pawhuska this Monday.

Producers for the upcoming movie, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” will be on hand to talk about a proposal for building usage.

Osage County Tourism Director Kelly Bland will give a report as to how things are going across the county.

There will be discussion on possibly making further amendments for the public entering the Osage County Courthouse and other county-owned buildings. The commissioners will also talk about quotes for a new X-ray machine at the courthouse.

The meeting begins at 10 o’ clock in the morning for those interested in attending.