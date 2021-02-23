Posted: Feb 23, 2021 1:19 PMUpdated: Feb 23, 2021 1:19 PM

Ty Loftis

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, not as many people have been able to get out and take part in different activities. Even with this, Osage County Tourism Director Kelly Bland says the county continues to gain followers through their online presence.

Bland says that increase is a direct result of the digital advertising campaign the commissioners approved a year ago. That advertising campaign is designed to direct people to the Osage County Tourism website. Once there, all lodging options across the county can be found. Bland talks about how the Tourism Board has went about making choices on how to spend their advertising dollars.

Bland added that the county has seen record-breaking attendance records at various events, even in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.