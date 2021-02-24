Posted: Feb 24, 2021 11:11 AMUpdated: Feb 24, 2021 11:11 AM

Ty Loftis

Beginning on Thursday, the Osage Nation Health Department will lower its age criteria to 18 for those wanting to get the COVID-19 vaccine. This is offered to any Native American and the goal is to make it as easy as possible for those wishing to get the vaccine.

Those wishing to get the vaccine don’t have to have an established health chart at the clinic now either before taking the vaccine. If you would like to get the COVID-19 vaccine with the Osage Nation Health Department, call the vaccine hotline at 918-287-0076 to schedule an appointment. Hours of operation are between 7:45 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

The Osage Nation Civic Center is administering the vaccine at 1449 W. Main Street in Pawhuska.