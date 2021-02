Posted: Feb 26, 2021 11:17 AMUpdated: Feb 26, 2021 11:20 AM

Garrett Giles

The Salvation Army of Bartlesville will offer free food and fellowship this weekend.

The organization's "Broken Bread" event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 27th from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Johnstone Pavilion. The Johnstone Pavilion is located in Johnstone Park at 100 N. Cherokee Avenue in Bartlesville next to the Richard Kane YMCA.