Posted: Feb 26, 2021 1:00 PMUpdated: Feb 26, 2021 1:00 PM

Ty Loftis

The Arvest Bank Agriculture Student of the Month is Billy Imhoff from Dewey High School. Imhoff grew up on a ranch and his entire family was a part of FFA. Imhoff began showing goats in eighth grade and slowly transitioned into showing cattle. He began doing public speaking during his freshman year. Imhoff says showing cattle is a very gratifying feeling.

Imhoff has been an officer with the Dewey FFA Chapter for two years. Imhoff says if you are to join FFA, it is important to try all aspects of the group and commit fully.

His teacher, Jimmy Epperson says Imhoff is a great servant of the community and is a great representative of the Dewey FFA Chapter.