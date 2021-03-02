Posted: Mar 02, 2021 9:53 AMUpdated: Mar 02, 2021 9:53 AM

Garrett Giles

Amie Jacobsen Art and Design invites you to see the “Native Color” public art piece before it heads to its permanent home at the Tower Center at Unity Square here in Bartlesville.

To get a sneak peek of the nine stainless steel flowers that stand 8 to 12 feet tall and are topped with colorful cast glass by Dierk Van Keppel of Rock Cottage Glassworks, you can head to 1450 West Lexington Avenue in Independence, Missouri. The open studio weekend will take place on Friday, March 12th from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, March 13th from noon to 4:00 p.m.

If you don’t want to make the nearly four hour drive to Independence, Jacobsen said the art piece should be installed in Bartlesville sometime in April.

Jacobsen said they want to keep all of their guests safe, so masks and social distancing are required to attend.