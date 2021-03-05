Posted: Mar 05, 2021 12:40 PMUpdated: Mar 05, 2021 1:35 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Junior Livestock show is coming to an end and results from the various show disciplines have been revealed.

In a show that took place on Wednesday, Josie Doshier was named the Grand Champion Barrow, Grand Champion Gilt and the Reserve Grand Champion Barrow. Cayson Hutchison was titled the Reserve Grand Champion Gilt.

Later that day, Auden Broughton was crowned the Grand Champion Market Goat, Caleb Golay was named as Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat, Carson Moon was presented with the title of having the Grand Champion Breeding Doe and Tatum Fogle was the Reserve Grand Champion Breeding Doe.

Trista Kelly was crowned as having the Grand Champion Market Lamb, Grand Champion Breeding Ewe and the Reserve Grand Champion Breeding Ewe. Landee Doshier was named the Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb.

In Thursday’s event, Morgan Murphy had the Grand Market Steer. Annabelle Yates was credited with being the Reserve Grand Champion Market Steer. Tenley Elmore was crowned as having the Grand Champion Breeding Heifer and Tayhlor Elmore was named as having the Reserve Grand Champion Breeding Heifer.

Osage County 4-H Educator Stacey Dawson explains what is next for both the kids, and the animals, as the auction will take place on Friday evening.

We had the pleasure of broadcasting live out at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska this Wednesday covering the event.