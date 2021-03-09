Posted: Mar 09, 2021 10:44 AMUpdated: Mar 09, 2021 10:44 AM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting 270 new COVID-19 cases in Tuesday’s situation update. The statewide provisional death count rose by 88 in Tuesday’s report. Currently 333 Oklahomans are in the hospital due to the coronavirus.

Washington County is reporting 123 active cases, down six cases since Monday’s update. Osage County is reporting 97 active cases, down four cases since the latest report. Nowata County is reporting 32 active cases, up one since Monday’s report.