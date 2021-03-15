Posted: Mar 15, 2021 2:25 PMUpdated: Mar 15, 2021 2:30 PM

Max Gross

A Washington County woman was arrested after a Saturday night incident involving a firearm. Sue Pendleton appeared in custody at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing charges of pointing a firearm and reckless handling of a firearm.

According to an affidavit, a round 7:45p.m. on Saturday Bartlesville Police officers were dispatched to a residence on the 4700 block of Cornell Drive. The victim claims Pendleton was intoxicated and was ready to go to bed. The victim states he wanted to watch the end of a basketball game.

This is allegedly upset Pendleton and she fled to the bedroom of the shared residence. The victim went to check on Pendleton and she met him at the door while holding up a .38 caliber pistol. The victim explained to police that a laser sight was pointed at his chest. The victim reached to take the gun and it simultaneously fired and went through the door. Neither party was seriously injured.

Bond for Pendleton was set at $50,000 with a condition of no contact with the alleged victim. A further condition stipulates that Pendleton cannot consume alcohol if she posts bond. Her next court date is set for March 26.