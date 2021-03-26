Posted: Mar 26, 2021 11:04 AMUpdated: Mar 26, 2021 11:05 AM

Garrett Giles

It’s time to get your green on, Bartlesville!

The 12th Annual Shamrock the ‘Ville 5K & Fun Run will be held on Saturday, April 24th.

You can register today at shamrocktheville.com. Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. the day of the event at 6th and Osage in Bartlesville. The 5K Run or Walk will begin at 9:00 a.m.

It costs $25 for adults. The price is $30 if you pay on race day. You can even “Cheer from the Couch” for $25. Children eight and under can participate for free. The first 500 to register will be guaranteed a t-shirt.

All proceeds will benefit Catholic Charities Mary Martha Outreach.

Photo courtesy: Shamrock the 'Ville