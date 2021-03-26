Posted: Mar 26, 2021 3:58 PMUpdated: Mar 26, 2021 4:01 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has announced that a benefit account has been set up for the children of fallen Deputy Kyle Davis.

The account was designed to help the family with future expenses. It has been established through the Truity Federal Credit Union and donations can be sent to Truity or to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Checks should be made payable to Kristin Davis with 3826 in the memo line. Notes can be sent with the donations and all notes will be passed on to the family.

Donations can also be sent via PayPal to kdavis.yl@gamil.com (if using PayPal, you are asked to indicate “Friends & Family” so no fees are assessed/deducted from the donation).