Posted: Mar 28, 2021 6:42 AMUpdated: Mar 28, 2021 6:44 AM

Tom Davis

The Washington County Sheriff office will be escorting Corporal Kyle Davis to Stumpff Funderal Home this afternoon, Sunday March 28.

A Facebook post by Project Tribute asks that residents consider taking a moment to line highway 75 between 3pm and 4pm today to honor our fallen hero as well as all of our first responders that daily risk their life for us.

Corporal Davis was killed in the line of duty on Thursday. Sheriff Scott Owen said Davis got into an altercation with violent, resistive inmate that came in on an arrest warrant.

The homicide suspect has been chargedand is now being held in the Osage County Jail.

A prayer vigil was held of Deputy Davis on Friday night and a benefit account has been set up for his family.

There is even a tribute for Davis on the front lawn the Washington County Detention Facility.