Posted: Mar 28, 2021 5:57 PMUpdated: Mar 28, 2021 6:06 PM

Tom Davis

At 2pm on Sunday, deputies and staff from the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO), the Bartlesville Police Department, the Osage County Sheriff's Office, the Dewey Police Department, and other law enforcement agencies and a large white hearse left the Stumpff Funeral Home and Crematory parking lot in Bartlesville to pick up the body of fallen Deputy Kyle Davis from the Stanley Funeral Home in Tulsa to Bartlesville.

At about 2:40pm, The Bartlesville Fire Department brought one of their tallest ladder trucks to South Highway 75 across from QT and raised an American flag over the highway to welcome home Cpl Davis and the multi-agency police procession back to Bartlesville.

Hundreds lined parts of Highway 75 to pay their respects to Davis and all other first responders as a show of support as the procession returned just after 4pm.

Both Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen and Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles saw a tremendous show of support from the people of our community --and even from the people of Tulsa who also reverently took in the procession, we are told.

It has been a very hard week with more difficult days ahead for the WCSO. Sheriff Owen told all the deputies and support staff gathered outside Stumpff Funeral Home and Crematory that his phone is always and and that he hardly sleeps, so that if anyone felt the need to takl about this terrible loss, he will always be available

Funeral services for Deputy Davis have been scheduled for Friday, April 2nd, at 2:00 p.m. The service will be at the Copan High School, in Copan, Oklahoma. Interment to follow at the Dewey Cemetery located at Highway 75 and West 1300 Road. Plans are in the process to include, but not limited to: full law enforcement rights by the Tulsa Police Department Honor Guard, 21 gun salute, final call, and presentation of colors.

Corporal Davis was killed in the line of duty on Thursda y. Sheriff Scott Owen said Davis got into an altercation with violent, resistive inmate that came in on an arrest warrant.

The homicide suspec t has been charged and is now being held in the Osage County Jail.

A prayer vigil was held of Deputy Davis on Friday night and a benefit account has been set up for his family.

There is even a tribute for Davis on the front lawn the Washington County Detention Facility.