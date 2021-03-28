News
Posted: Mar 28, 2021 5:57 PMUpdated: Mar 28, 2021 6:06 PM
Fallen Deputy Is Returned Home Amidst Strong Community Show of Support.
Tom Davis
At 2pm on Sunday, deputies and staff from the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO), the Bartlesville Police Department, the Osage County Sheriff's Office, the Dewey Police Department, and other law enforcement agencies and a large white hearse left the Stumpff Funeral Home and Crematory parking lot in Bartlesville to pick up the body of fallen Deputy Kyle Davis from the Stanley Funeral Home in Tulsa to Bartlesville.
At about 2:40pm, The Bartlesville Fire Department brought one of their tallest ladder trucks to South Highway 75 across from QT and raised an American flag over the highway to welcome home Cpl Davis and the multi-agency police procession back to Bartlesville.
Hundreds lined parts of Highway 75 to pay their respects to Davis and all other first responders as a show of support as the procession returned just after 4pm.
Both Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen and Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles saw a tremendous show of support from the people of our community --and even from the people of Tulsa who also reverently took in the procession, we are told.
It has been a very hard week with more difficult days ahead for the WCSO. Sheriff Owen told all the deputies and support staff gathered outside Stumpff Funeral Home and Crematory that his phone is always and and that he hardly sleeps, so that if anyone felt the need to takl about this terrible loss, he will always be available
Owen spoke to us later on about the day. He praised the bond of those who wear the badge and expressed his thanks for the outpouring of support they have received from the community.
Police Chief Tracy Roles said, "The message is clear. We can focus on the noise that is created by a few or we can remember what we saw coming back from Tulsa today. It is a community that loves what we do, they trust us, they support us and they are there for us."
Funeral services for Deputy Davis have been scheduled for Friday, April 2nd, at 2:00 p.m. The service will be at the Copan High School, in Copan, Oklahoma. Interment to follow at the Dewey Cemetery located at Highway 75 and West 1300 Road. Plans are in the process to include, but not limited to: full law enforcement rights by the Tulsa Police Department Honor Guard, 21 gun salute, final call, and presentation of colors.
Corporal Davis was killed in the line of duty on Thursday. Sheriff Scott Owen said Davis got into an altercation with violent, resistive inmate that came in on an arrest warrant.
A prayer vigil was held of Deputy Davis on Friday night and a benefit account has been set up for his family.
There is even a tribute for Davis on the front lawn the Washington County Detention Facility.
