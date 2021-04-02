Posted: Apr 02, 2021 10:06 AMUpdated: Apr 02, 2021 10:06 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will meet for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

The commissioners will consider signing the 2022 fiscal year grant application for the nutrition program. This grant will be in the amount of just over $500,000.

There will be discussion about the possibility of having a carnival for the 2021 Free Fair this September. The commissioners will also have continued discussion regarding possibly making further amendments for the public entering the courthouse or other county-owned properties.

The commissioners will also look to find a company that will take care of the lawn at the courthouse this summer.

The meeting begins at 10 o’ clock in the morning for those interested in attending.