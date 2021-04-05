Posted: Apr 05, 2021 1:41 PMUpdated: Apr 05, 2021 1:54 PM

Garrett Giles

The McDonald’s owner/operators in Green Country, Oklahoma will once again offer a free healthy breakfast on the first day of state testing to students in grades 3-8 accompanied by a parent or guardian; and teachers and administrators with valid ID.

The student breakfast will include: One (1) order of Fruit and Maple Oatmeal, choice one (1) of low fat milk of Honest Kids® apple juice, and one (1) apple slices.

The teacher and administrator breakfast will consist of: Choice of one (1) Egg McMuffin or Fruit and Maple Oatmeal, one (1) any-sized hot or iced drip coffee, and one (1) apple slices.

This offer is valid on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 from 6-9 a.m. at participating McDonald’s in the following counties: Adair, Cherokee. Craig, Creek, Delaware, Mayes, McIntosh, Muskogee, Nowata, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner, and Washington. The offer is valid as an in-restaurant take out only, and students must accompany their parents to redeem the offer. There is a limit of one free breakfast per student. Please note that McDonald’s Corporation follows strict COVID-19 safety protocol and anyone entering a restaurant to pick up food must wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.