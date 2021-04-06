Posted: Apr 06, 2021 2:57 PMUpdated: Apr 06, 2021 2:57 PM

Max Gross

Closures of Hillcrest Drive in Bartlesville have begun as a part of the Hillcrest Drive Reconstruction Project. The portion of Hillcrest between just east of Bartlesville High School and just west of Hillcrest Country Club will be closed to through traffic for approximately two weeks.

Originally city engineer Micah Siemers said no closures would be necessary. However, upon talking with the developer it was determined the road would need to be closed to facilitate drainage in the area.

Siemers presented a change order pertaining to the project at Monday night’s city council meeting. The project bid came in over budget and Siemers said adjustments needed to be made.

The project was roughly $232,000 over the budgeted amount. After the change order the deficit is only about $20,000. After the brief period of closures Siemers said traffic will re-open for one way travel and speed will be reduced in the area.