Posted: Apr 06, 2021 5:26 PMUpdated: Apr 06, 2021 5:34 PM

Garrett Giles

A Trust Indenture to facilitate the creation of an Expo Center in Washington County was officially established during the Washington County Public Facilities Authority meeting on Tuesday evening.

Washington County Commissioner and Authority Chairman Mike Bouvier said work towards an Expo Center in the County has been a long time coming. Bouvier said it will benefit everyone in Washington County including Bartlesville, Copan, Dewey, Ramona and Ochelata. He said that he hopes it'll be an Expo Center that will be better than most.

Bouvier (pictured bottom right) said he's excited that they've got the ground work going for the Washington County Expo Center (WCEC). He said they've got a great group of people and he's excited to work with them.

A more public announcement regarding the WCEC will be made in September 2021.

Trustees were sworn in on Tuesday evening. Those swearing in include Mike Bouvier, Lester Gagan, Courtney Gagan, Shannon Adcock, Marty Jones, and Jenifer Harbour. Trustee Trevor Dorsey was unable to attend the meeting. Lester Gagan was elected to serve as Vice Chair and Shannon Adcock was elected to serve as Treasurer. The execution of the Trust Indenture and Oaths of Office took place as well.

Later in the meeting, the Authority would approve for Stroman & Associates to serve as their official fundraiser. This was also approved by the Washington County Commissioners on Monday, March 21st. It was agreed that the Authority would pay over $7,800 for the service. The monies will be transferred to the Authority from the Commissioners once the Authority's bank account is open.

Lastly, an Interlocal Cooperation Act agreement between the Authority and the Washington County Commissioners relating to funding start-up costs of the proposed new WCEC would be approved.

Another meeting will be called by Chairman Bouvier as needed.

The development of an Expo Center was discussed in-depth during a public meeting in January 2021. That story can be read here.