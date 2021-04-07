Posted: Apr 07, 2021 2:39 PMUpdated: Apr 07, 2021 2:39 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Education Department is awarding a Summertime Achievement Reward Scholarship for an Osage Student who is about to the seventh grade.

This scholarship will recognize students who have been recognized that may possess athletic potential, or academic success. Students must have obtained a 3.5 GPA or higher the semester prior of enrollment. Students need to be interested in attending an arts, athletic, math, music or science camp over the summer as well. This will occur in the months of June, July or August.

Applications are available at the Osage Nation Education Department website. The deadline to apply is May 1st. For more information, you may call Avis Ballard at 918-287-5545.