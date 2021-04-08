Posted: Apr 08, 2021 11:37 AMUpdated: Apr 08, 2021 2:24 PM

Garrett Giles

The Cherokee Nation Health Services has launched a series of videos titled "Myth vs Fact: COVID-19 Vaccine" to help address frequently asked questions and concerns surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine.

In their inaugural video, Dr. James Stallcup, the Medical Director at Wilma P. Mankiller Health Center, debunks the myth that the COVID-19 vaccine will alter your DNA. Dr. Stallcup said the vaccine works to re-piece the virus' genetic material called RNA. He said injecting RNA into a person does nothing to effect the DNA of a single human cell, and it certainly doesn't effect the genetics of a human being.

Dr. Stallcup said getting vaccinated will slow down and prevent the spread of COVID-19. He said it'll prevent our hospitals overwhelmed and it'll save lives.

