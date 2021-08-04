Posted: Apr 08, 2021 2:11 PMUpdated: Apr 08, 2021 2:21 PM

Garrett Giles

Carrie Christensen, a fifth grade teacher at Wilson Elementary School, has been named a Bartlesville Public School District Teacher of the Month by Arvest Bank and Patriot Auto Group.

In recognition of this honor, Ms. Christensen was given a plaque and a $300 check by Stevie Williams, Arvest Bank Marketing Manager, and Ty Kent of Patriot Auto Group.

Ms. Christensen has twelve years of teaching experience. She has been teaching fifth grade for three years. Growing up in a small town, Christensen was close to many of the teachers in the community who had an impact on her life, including one of her high school teachers who was chosen for state teacher of the year in 2013. Christensen’s mother also teaches second grade.

Christensen believes engagement and rapport as essential to being an outstanding teacher. “Building relationships with students is the foundation for a successful learning environment,” she said. “I work hard to understand who my students are and where they come from. It's important for me to know them as individuals first and not just what they can do or achieve.” She also believes student engagement is about being relevant and rigorous and not simply teaching to a textbook or test.

Christensen is on the committee for Project Lead the Way Launch where she has attended STEM training and provided training for other teachers. She has also worked with teachers at Wilson to develop and implement a “house” system. Christensen believes trauma-informed teaching, per-pupil funding, and the ongoing teacher shortage are current issues which have a significant impact on public education.

Bartlesville Public Schools states that it is proud to join Arvest Bank and Patriot Auto Group in honoring Carrie Christensen as the Bartlesville Teacher of the Month.

Pictured above: Stevie Williams, Arvest Bank Marketing Manager, and Ty Kent, Patriot Auto Group, flank Carrie Christensen, fifth grade teacher at Wilson Elementary School, and Principal Staci Bankston. Ms. Christensen received a plaque and check after being selected a Bartlesville Teacher of the Month by Arvest Bank and Patriot Auto Group.