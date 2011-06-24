Posted: Apr 09, 2021 3:19 PMUpdated: Apr 09, 2021 3:19 PM

Max Gross

A man involved in a standoff with Bartlesville Police on Wednesday was arraigned at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday. Luke Irvin Chrisco was charged with several counts including obstructing an officer, reckless conduct with a firearm and failure to register as a sex offender.

According to an affidavit, around 11 a.m. on Wednesday a BPD officer made contact with Chrisco in a field north of Price Road in Bartlesville. It is alleged that Chrisco produced a firearm and ignored commands of the officer.

The officer claimed that Chrisco had a loaded semi-automatic handgun. He then allegedly pointed the gun at himself and pointed it in his mouth. Officers then followed the defendant south through woods and open fields for a half-mile.

Chrisco then engaged officers in a standoff for over an hour. During that time he threatened to kill multiple officers and their families. Officers were able to distract Chrisco and disarm him.

Officers advised that Chrisco was unregistered sex offender. A report from the Denver Post accuses him of previously drilling holes in a portable bathroom at a yoga festival.

Bond was set at $200,000 due to the nature of the incident and Chrisco’s criminal history. Special judge Jared Sigler ordered that Chrisco have a competency review. He was removed from the courtroom after being disruptive during the docket. Chrisco is due back in court on April 16.