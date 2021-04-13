Posted: Apr 13, 2021 3:16 PMUpdated: Apr 13, 2021 3:16 PM

Ty Loftis

Finances were a topic of discussion during Monday evening's city council meeting in Pawhuska. Superintendent David Cash said that the school has done well preparing for any potential economic shortfalls and they are currently in good shape.

Cash says the school has received two rounds of COVID-19 funding and a third round could impact the school budget, as he expects that third go around to be more than the previous two.

Revenues were down for the month of March when comparing it to this time a year ago, but Cash says April is always a big month and he expects the school to be on track of the seven million dollar goal.