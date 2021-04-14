Posted: Apr 14, 2021 1:40 PMUpdated: Apr 14, 2021 1:40 PM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska EMS changed billing companies in October, as Director Kenneth Freeman wasn't satisfied with the one they had been with in years past. At Monday evening's city council meeting, Freeman compared how poorly the last company did regarding finances to the one they currently use.

They have also recently purchased a wheelchair accessible van. Freeman went on to talk about how useful that has been.

Within the last month, Freeman said they had 64 calls for ambulance service.