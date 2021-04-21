Posted: Apr 21, 2021 2:38 PMUpdated: Apr 21, 2021 2:38 PM

Max Gross

Two Bartlesville men were arrested and charged with one felony count of conspiracy for their involvement in allegedly planning to steal from a fencing company. William Eden and Joseph Andrew were both arraigned at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday.

According to an affidavit, Andrew advised Eden of items that were located at a fencing company in Washington County. Andrew allegedly stole a truck located at the company. Roughly 24 hours later the pair took several more items from the company including several tools. The duo went back a second night and took more items.

Police interviews with several subjects revealed were the stolen items were located. Bond for both defendants was set at $4,000 in this case.