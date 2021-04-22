Posted: Apr 22, 2021 11:41 AMUpdated: Apr 22, 2021 12:38 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Regional United Way (BRUW) invites you to join them for its Community Impact Virtual Award Ceremony on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 at 3:30 p.m.

BRUW will look back on 2020 and all that they were able to accomplish during a difficult year. During the free event, you'll see companies large and small win awards, how your donations made an impact in 2020, all that is in store for 2021, and much more.

Register today for this ceremony on Zoom and receive a Scoops of Gratitude Thank You Box as a gift after attending the event.

For more information, call Bartlesville Regional United Way 918.336.1044. You can learn more about BRUW at bartlesvileuw.org. BRUW's offices are located at 415 E. Silas Street in Bartlesville.