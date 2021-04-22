Posted: Apr 22, 2021 2:44 PMUpdated: Apr 22, 2021 2:50 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested after an incident with police on Wednesday afternoon. Austin Michael Riley was charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance and driving with a suspended in Washington County court on Thursday.

According to an affidavit, a Bartlesville police officer attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Riley at 6th Street and Virginia Avenue. Riley continued at a high rate of speed before finally stopping at 5th Street and Cheyenne Avenue.

Riley was then put in to custody without incident. An officer located a baggie containing nine grams of marijuana in the vehicle. Riley also had a warrant for having a suspended Oklahoma driver’s license.

The defendant entered a guilty plea on both misdemeanor counts. Riley will be sentenced on May12. The defendant has multiple previous convictions in Washington County. Bond was set at $1,000.