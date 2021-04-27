Posted: Apr 27, 2021 2:23 PMUpdated: Apr 27, 2021 2:37 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville woman is currently facing six pending cases according to the Washington County District Attorney’s office. Shelley Anderson was charged with a misdemeanor count of defrauding an innkeeper in Washington County court on Monday.

It is alleged that Anderson stayed at an Inn located on the 1400 block of Washington Boulevard for five days and did not pay her bill. The total amount based off her stay was $379.

Anderson was arrested and charged in three different cases on January 11, 2021. Her pending charges from that include possession of a controlled dangerous substance, burglary in the second degree, obtaining merchandise by bogus check and breaking & entering a dwelling.

Anderson also picked up two separates charges late in 2020 for possessing a stolen credit card and writing bogus checks. Bond for her current case is $1,000. Anderson will appear next in court on April 30.