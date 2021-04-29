Posted: Apr 29, 2021 1:11 PMUpdated: Apr 29, 2021 1:11 PM

Ty Loftis

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt is expected to lift the State of Emergency relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, which he signed on March 15th, 2020. Stitt describes what the order was intended to do.

This action could come as early as Tuesday. Many amendments in that executive order have already been lifted, such as limited capacity in restaurants and the requirement to wear a mask in state-owned buildings. The lifting of the State of Emergency will do away with all remaining amendments in the Executive Order.