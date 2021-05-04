Posted: May 04, 2021 1:10 PMUpdated: May 04, 2021 1:10 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage County and more specifically, the City of Pawhuska has been adding more bike races to the area. This was the case once again when the Pawhuska City Council agreed to welcome the Cura Racing Group to town on Saturday, November 6th. Chamber of Commerce Director Joni Nash says the event will be beneficial to Pawhuska.

The Ruts N' Guts Bike Race will be coming through Pawhuska on Saturday, May 15th.