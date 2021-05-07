Posted: May 07, 2021 12:24 PMUpdated: May 07, 2021 12:24 PM

Garrett Giles

Graduation is set to take place in-person for the Class of 2021 at Oklahoma Wesleyan University over the weekend.

A recording of the traditional commencement ceremony will air on KWON AM 1400, FM 93.3 at 6:06 p.m. on Saturday, May 8th. The broadcast is possible thanks to Oklahoma Wesleyan University - Adult Studies, Bartnet IP, and Timmons Sheet Metal.