Posted: May 07, 2021 3:59 PMUpdated: May 07, 2021 3:59 PM

Max Gross

Oklahoma Wesleyan men’s soccer is vying for its first ever trip to the NAIA National Tournament title game. The Eagles square off with Columbia College (MO.) in the team’s second ever national semifinal contest.

OKWU fell to Columbia 2-1 in the 2019 NAIA quarterfinals. The Eagles have been on fantastic run having won seven consecutive matches. OKWU knocked off St. Thomas (FL) in penalty kicks on Thursday to advance.

Wesleyan has put together an incredibly successful season despite unusual circumstances. OKWU could have more depth and talent than any other previous team according to head coach Jamie Peterson.

OKWU and Columbia square off at 5 p.m. from Columbia County, Georgia. If the Eagles are to win they would play for the national title on Monday at 7 p.m.

(PHOTO COURTESY: OKWU Athletics)