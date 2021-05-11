News
Bartlesville
Posted: May 11, 2021 8:58 PMUpdated: May 11, 2021 10:15 PM
Patriot Auto Group Holds Night of Scholars at BCC
Top students and teachers were recognized at Patriot Auto Group's fifth annual Night of Scholars and Champions at the Bartlesville Community Center on Tuesday night.
Patriot Auto Group's Tatton Manning said he believes in the next generation of students and athletes that are committed to excellence and committed to one another. Manning said the dealership puts money back toward the Night of Scholars with every single vehicle that they sell and every single repair order that they write because it is a great way for them to feel like they're doing something for our area's students and teachers. On behalf of the entire staff at Patriot Auto Group, Manning said congratulations to all the students, all the athletes and all the families that have been supporting these young people.
The Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise partnered with Patriot Auto Group to put on the event. Editor Doug Graham said the kids that were honored are the ones we need to lift up because they're the ones that are going to take us where we need to go. He thanked Manning and Patriot Auto Group for making the event happen; he said Patriot Auto Group does great things for Bartlesville.
Over $65,000 in awards, including a new 2021 Hyundai Elantra, were given away during the special ceremony.
Below are the winners and their prizes:
Best Coach: Bryan Reese, Bartlesville High School Tennis Coach
Other finalists included Lorrie Bertolet with Bartlesville Gymnastics sponsored by Phillips 66 and Marshall Foreman, Copan High School Football Coach.
Class Hero: Casey White, Madison Middle School
Other finalists included Tiffiny Munn with Madison Middle School and Trey Cabler with Bartlesville High School.
Male Athlete of the Year - Jace Hollingshed, Oklahoma Union High School
Hollingshed received a $1,000 scholarship to the college of his choice.
- Other nominees for Male Athlete of the Year included:
- Jack Davis, Dewey High School
- Bryce Drummond, Pawhuska High School
- Preston Francis, Wesleyan Christian School
- Dylan McCoy, Bartlesville High School
- Carson Auschwitz, Barnsdall High School
- Braeden Winters, Bartlesville High School
- Rocky Shuman, Bartlesville High School
- Mason Pittman, Oklahoma Union High School
- Bryre Kramer, Caney Valley High School - Ramona
- David Castillo, Bartlesville High School
- Preston Willis, Bartlesville High School
- Clayton Holley, Wesleyan Christian School
- Duke McGill, Bartlesville High School
- John Steward, Bartlesville High School
- Mark Price, Nowata High School
- Kyle Peterson, Bartlesville High School
- Colin Goddard, Bartlesville High School
- Lesharo Wildcat, Pawhuska High School
- Nate Collier, Oklahoma Union High School
- Jakob Hall, Bartlesville High School
- Daniel Barham, Caney Valley High School - Ramona
- Dallas Mullikin, Dewey High School
- Keegan Marin, Barnsdall High School
- Josh Weber, Barnsdall High School
Female Athlete of the Year - Jillian Skalicky, Bartlesville High School
Skalicky received a $1,000 scholarship to the college of her choice.
Other nominees for Female Athlete of the Year included:
- Tristan Hinkle, Dewey High School
- Mia Otten, Bartlesville High School
- Chesnie Hewitt, Oklahoma Union High School
- Sydney Price, Bartlesville High School
- Sydney Collins, Bartlesville High School
- Mackenzie Hendrix, Wesleyan Christian School
- Cheyan McDaniel, Dewey High School
- Zoe McCabe, Bartlesville High School
- Maddie Shelley, Bartlesville High School
- Gabby Higbee, Dewey High School
- Quincey Turner, Bartlesville High School
Sutton Avian Research Center Conservation Hero Award - Madelynn Shambles
Shambles received a $1,000 scholarship from Sutton Avian Research Center.
Student of the Year: Henry Auer, Oklahoma Union High School
As Student of the Year, Auer won the 2021 Hyundai Elantra, a $1,000 scholarship, a $500 gas card from Phillips 66, and $2,000 from the Examiner-Enterprise.
1st Runner Up for Student of the Year: Morgen Cloud, Wesleyan Christian School
Cloud won a $750 scholarship.
2nd Runner Up: Bryce Goodin, Bartlesville High School
Goodin won a $500 scholarship.
3rd Runner Up: Sarah Belden, Nowata High School
Belden won a $250 scholarship.
Other Student of the Year nominees included:
- Brock Sellars, Oklahoma Union High School
- Samantha Simmons, Bartlesville High School
- Mikey Bradley, Caney Valley High School - Kansas
- Michael Brockman, Bartlesville High School
- Abby Ettinger, Wesleyan Christian School
- Tucker Killian, Caney Valley High School - Kansas
- Max Williams, Bartlesville High School
- Janelle Arnold, Wesleyan Christian School
- Riley Bright, Caney Valley High School - Kansas
- Chaney Odden, Wesleyan Christian School
- Kylie White, Wesleyan Christian School
- Elijah Winter, Bartlesville High School
- Madelynn Shambles, Bartlesville High School
- Jace Hollingshed, Oklahoma Union High School
Also recognized at the Night of Scholars were several graduates from Paths to Independence in Bartlesville. PTI Director Clair Bartley introduced two of the students and shared a little bit about the school that helps students succeed that are on the autism spectrum.
Pictured below is Auer and the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Runner-Ups for Student of the Year with Manning.
