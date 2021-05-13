Posted: May 13, 2021 10:22 AMUpdated: May 13, 2021 10:22 AM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska’s graduation is set to take place on Friday evening and can be heard on Sportstalk KPGM FM 99.1 beginning at 6:45 p.m. The broadcast will also be live-streamed on KPGMTV.com. Thank you to Pawhuska Hospital, Prairie Cottage, The City of Pawhuska and Blue Stem Aerial Sprayers for making the broadcast possible.

Congratulations to Amadeaus Reeves on being this year’s Valedictorian and Jozelyn Brace for being the Class of 2021 Salutatorian and all of the Pawhuska graduates.