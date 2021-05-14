Posted: May 14, 2021 9:34 AMUpdated: May 14, 2021 9:37 AM

Garrett Giles

Veterans Connection Organization’s inaugural Lieutenant J.G. Jo Allyn Lowe Charity Golf Tournament is underway.

VCO Executive Director Sharon Reese said the golf tournament will be held on Friday, May 14th, at the Adams Municipal Golf Course at 5801 Tuxedo Boulevard in Bartlesville. She said the tournament will benefit the Lt. J.G. Allyn Lowe Scholarship Fund.

Mr. Lowe went to a trade school, and because of that, Reese said four scholarships worth $1,000 each will go to students that are going into a trade school or are attending Tri County Tech. Due to COVID-19, Reese said the VCO board decided to defer the scholarships until next year. She said there will be four scholarships worth $2,000 then.

The Lowe family told Reese that they wanted to invest in VCO. Reese said Dean and Marty Lowe's father was a veteran. She said the best thing they thought of to do was to honor veterans that wanted to go to school to get a certification or a license that will help them immediately find a life-changing avenue that will bring funds into their home.

Reese said Veterans Connection Organization loves paying it forward to the citizens and students in Bartlesville. She said pay it forward is what VCO is all about, and they're that thankful for the Lowe family.

Registration opened at 10:00 a.m. A ceremony will be held at 11:30 a.m.

During the ceremony, Reese said they will present two Margaret Lowe Community Service Awards that will go to those who have helped veterans in the community. Reese said they will also be presenting a $250 donation to the Bartlesville Police Department. She said VCO wants to show the Lowe family and the BPD that they care about law enforcement in Bartlesville. Mini flags will be given to first responders that come to the tournament as well.

Herb Cline and his motorcycle group will help present the colors with the Boy Scouts that will be in attendance.

A shotgun start will take place at 1:00 p.m. The cost to play is $100 per person or $400 for a team. Fees include the green fee, cart, range balls, lunch, and prizes. Mulligans are four for $20 with a limit of four mulligans per person.

A raffle of items will be held as well. Reese said they'll raffle off a bicycle, an Oklahoma Joe Pellet BBQ Pit valued at $700, and a basket from Osage Casino that is valued at $300. She also wanted to thank all the donors that have made this tournament possible as well.

To learn more about Veterans Connection Organization, visit vcobville.com.