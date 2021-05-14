Posted: May 14, 2021 8:10 PMUpdated: May 14, 2021 8:10 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska Class of 2021 gathered at Ormond-Beach Memorial Stadium one final time on Friday evening for graduation ceremonies. Superintendent David Cash served as the keynote speaker and said the class of 2021 had the highest cumulative GPA he has seen while being a Superintendent. He added that this group of 45 seniors amassed nearly $500,000 in scholarship money. Cash went on to give some advice to the senior class on how to best move through life.

Five graduates will be advancing to play athletics at the collegiate level and valedictorian Amadeus Reeves will be joining the military.