A Ponca City couple sustatined injuries Friday evening in a car vs motorcycle collision in Osage County.

The collision took place on US 60 and S. McCord RD, 2 miles east of Ponca City, OK in Osage County.

According to the OHP report, 3 vehicles were eastbound on US-60. Vehicle 2, a 2015 Toyota RAV4 driven by Donald Wallace, prepared to turn south on McCord road with Vehicle 3, a non-contact vehicle, behind. Vehicle 1, a 2005 Harley Davidson driven by Dustin Gibson, 22, of Ponca City, crossed the marked no passing centerline to overtake Vehicle 3. The RAV4 turned south. The motocycle hit the RAV4.

Dustin Gibson, the motorcycle rider, was transported by Ponca City EMS to Alliance Heath Ponca City where he was admitted in good condition with leg injuries.

His passenger, Mckayla Mitchell, 21, of Ponca City, was transported by Ponca City EMS to AllianceHeath Ponca City then by Medflight to St Johns Medical Center in Tulsa, where she was admitted in critical condition with head injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

OHP sais the cause of collision was the improper overtaking at an intersection by the motorcyclist.