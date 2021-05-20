Posted: May 20, 2021 10:21 AMUpdated: May 20, 2021 10:21 AM

Garrett Giles

Washington County Commissioner Mike Bouvier said he has received a letter to proceed from the Cherokee Nation regarding work on County Road 2700. He said this work will be done east of Oglesby.

Commissioner Bouvier said they will work a mile of road on CR2700 after the first of the year.

Commissioner Bouvier said he wanted to work on two miles of roadway in the area but it's not going to happen.