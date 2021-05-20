Posted: May 20, 2021 7:50 PMUpdated: May 20, 2021 7:52 PM

Max Gross

Caney Valley High School in Ramona celebrated its Class of 2021 on Thursday night. Due to poor weather the ceremony took place in the Holly Ward Gymnasium. 61 graduates were honored in front of the staff, their families and friends. Valedictorian Gentry Webb said her fellow classmates have bright futures ahead.

Baseball coach and teacher Shayne Cramer spoke as well. He reminded students of all they had been through on the way to graduation and encouraged them to return home often. Principal Travis Lashbrook and the school board members presented students with their diplomas.