Posted: May 31, 2021 9:51 AMUpdated: May 31, 2021 9:51 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners will look to award six month road material bids when they meet on Tuesday morning.

The Commissioners may approve a resolution to chip and seal the established road to Silverlake Delaware Cemetery as well. This would allow sufficient ingress and egress to and from any grave space, lot, crypt or niche within the cemetery.

A sole source or sole brand acquisition certification from Kirby-Smith Machinery, Inc. may also be approved in the meeting.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet at 9:00 a.m. on the second floor of the County Administration Building located at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville.