Posted: Jun 02, 2021 10:23 AMUpdated: Jun 02, 2021 10:40 AM

Garrett Giles

Governor Kevin Stitt and Lady Sarah Stitt met with President Joe Biden on Tuesday afternoon upon his arrival to Oklahoma at Tulsa International Airport. This was the first in-person meeting between Governor Stitt and President Biden.

In a statement, Gov. Stitt said:

"I was honored to welcome President Biden to Oklahoma as he visits Tulsa to commemorate the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Our conversation was brief, but productive. While President Biden and I have our policy disagreements, I am committed to working with his administration where possible to make Oklahoma a Top Ten state."