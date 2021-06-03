Posted: Jun 03, 2021 2:17 PMUpdated: Jun 03, 2021 2:17 PM

Garrett Giles

Arvest Wealth Management has announced that Aaron Tesavis has joined Arvest Trust, where he will serve as a trust officer III.

Tesavis (pictured below) has worked in the financial services industry since 2004 and has served as a trust officer at several national-level banks. In his role at Arvest, Tesavis primarily will be responsible for the administration, development and maintenance of more complex and larger trust and Individual Retirement Accounts.

In a statement, Arvest Wealth Management regional manager Josh Randolph said:

“Aaron comes to us with over fifteen years of trust and wealth management experience. He will be a great addition to our team of trusted advisors. We look forward to introducing him to the community.”

Tesavis earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Roberts Wesleyan College and a master’s in trust and investment management from Campbell University. He is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ and Certified Trust and Fiduciary Advisor.