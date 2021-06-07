Posted: Jun 07, 2021 11:20 AMUpdated: Jun 07, 2021 11:20 AM

Garrett Giles

Ray of Hope Advocacy Center and Richard Kane YMCA in Bartlesville will host an online event to help the public recognize and report child abuse.

The event will be held on Monday, June 14, from noon to 1:00 p.m. The curriculum educates individuals on the basic issues of child abuse, recognizing physical and behavioral signs, and reporting.

The course is open to all. To join, visit eventbrite.com.