Posted: Jun 07, 2021 7:23 PMUpdated: Jun 07, 2021 9:23 PM

Max Gross

The Bartlesville City Council approved the fiscal year 2021-22 budget at Monday night’s meeting. The council meeting was preceded by meetings of the City/County Emergency Management Council, Bartlesville Education Authority and Bartlesville Municipal.

Each of these arms approved their individual budgets prior to the city approved its final budget. A public hearing was held and one man came forward to speak. He addressed concerns with the roads and pleaded with the council to except the best bid and not always the lowest bid. Bartlesville Mayor Dale Copeland said not everything is under the city’s control.

City clerk Jason Muninger said that city staff began working on the budget in February. The Council also heard a presentation on Capital Improvements Program projects from Micah Siemers.

The new fiscal year budget sets the general fund at $3.08 million which is up roughly $130,000 over the budgeted amount in the previous fiscal year.