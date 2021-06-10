Posted: Jun 10, 2021 9:33 AMUpdated: Jun 10, 2021 9:33 AM

Garrett Giles

Phillips 66 recently announced it is contributing $250,000 to Greenwood Rising, a new center in Tulsa’s historic Greenwood District that honors the victims and survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921 and the legacy of the city’s Black Wall Street.

The center was dedicated June 2, nearly 100 years to the day after one of the worst acts of racial violence in U.S. history left hundreds of Black residents dead and much of the Greenwood District, then a thriving neighborhood known as Black Wall Street, in ashes.

In a statement, Sonya Reed, Senior Vice President of Human Resources and Corporate Communications for Phillips 66, said:

“Greenwood Rising will be a place where Tulsans and people from all over the world can come together to learn about the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, honor the victims and survivors, and celebrate the community’s rich heritage and resilience. Phillips 66 is proud to support this important effort.”

The Phillips 66 contribution will fund educational programming at Greenwood Rising, a nonprofit and legacy project of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission that aims to draw upon lessons from the past to inspire meaningful and sustainable change. It will support field trips for local area public schools, volunteerism and the creation of educational material.

“It is important that we maintain the momentum of 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre education beyond the centennial year,” said Phil Armstrong, Project Director for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission and Interim Director of Greenwood Rising. “We are grateful to Phillips 66, which is committing support to ensure that the tragedy of the massacre and resilience of Greenwood are never forgotten.”