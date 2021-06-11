Posted: Jun 11, 2021 2:37 PMUpdated: Jun 11, 2021 2:37 PM

Max Gross

A Dewey man appeared in Washington County court for the second consecutive day. On Friday, Brian Beisly was charged with a count of feloniously pointing a firearm and a misdemeanor count of domestic abuse assault and battery.

Court documents allege that Beisly and a female victim got into an argument at an apartment on the 300 block of Santa Fe Boulevard in Dewey on Thursday. It is alleged that during the course of the disagreement that Beisly pulled the victim to the ground by her arm. Also during the incident Beisly threatened the woman with a firearm.

Beisly has a previous conviction in Washington County for public intoxication. His bond was set at $50,000 with conditions that he not contact the victim or possess a firearm.