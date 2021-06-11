Posted: Jun 11, 2021 3:10 PMUpdated: Jun 11, 2021 3:10 PM

Ty Loftis

The planning and zoning commission passed an ordinance that would allow for Airbnb's to be in residential areas. Many agree that this is great for economic growth, but those same people say there needs to be regulations in place ensuring that the right people are staying in Pawhuska. Chamber Director Kelly Bland had this to say on the subject.

Bland went on to say that those who cause trouble get blocked and aren't allowed to rent again on Airbnb. Code Enforcement Officer Steve Hughes said Airbnb's are the quickest growing lodging option around and he says all cities are behind in regulating them.

The Pawhuska City Council wanted more time to weigh the issue so they opted to table discussion until their next meeting.