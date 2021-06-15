Posted: Jun 15, 2021 12:45 PMUpdated: Jun 15, 2021 12:45 PM

Garrett Giles

Arvest Bank launched its annual Million Meals initiative to fight hunger in the four-state region the bank serves two months ago. On Tuesday, the bank announced that with the help of customers and community members, it has exceeded the campaign goal by raising more than 1.68 million meals.

Launched in 2011, Arvest’s Million Meals campaigns have raised an 11-year total of 18,749,881 meals, which includes more than $3.3 million in funds given directly to the bank’s dozens of local food partners.

This year’s campaign total of 1,680,910 meals was made possible through donations from the bank, Arvest associates, customers and community members from April 5 through May 29. The success of the campaign is especially meaningful as summer approaches because many children will be without the meals they ordinarily receive at school.

In a statement, Arvest Bank president Kim Adams said:

“Our customers and associates, as well as the community as a whole, came together in an amazing way to support our fight against hunger. We could not achieve this goal without the hard work, dedication and generosity of everyone working together. Giving back to the community is part of the Arvest culture and we are so pleased we were able to help those in need right here in the Bartlesville community.”

In Bartlesville, Arvest partnered with Mary Martha Outreach for the campaign. The organization received all local donations, totaling $9,823, which equates to 49,117 meals (pictured above). All money raised through this campaign directly benefitted 90-plus organizations feeding local communities in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.