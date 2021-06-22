Posted: Jun 22, 2021 2:45 PMUpdated: Jun 22, 2021 2:45 PM

Max Gross

A Dewey woman was charged with breaking and entering in Washington County court on Tuesday for an alleged incident that occurred early Monday morning. Whitney Townley was present at arraignments for the second consecutive day. She was charged with one misdemeanor count.

According to an affidavit, Dewey Police officers responded to a call on the 1200 block of Wyandotte Avenue in Dewey. A female victim reported that she had security footage of Townley entering her garage. The video showed the defendant taking an air compressor and leaf blower.

Officers found Townley in a nearby alley way. She claimed that the garage was open and she entered it to get out of the rain. Townley has a January arrest for breaking and entering as well. Her bond was set at $2,500.