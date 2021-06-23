Posted: Jun 23, 2021 10:04 AMUpdated: Jun 23, 2021 12:02 PM

Bartlesville Kiddie Park is travel back in time to the 1970s.

Bridgett Robertson said Kiddie Park will hold its second annual "70s Night" on Saturday, June 26, from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. She said a large crowd come out to support them during the event last year, and they look forward to seeing you out there this year.

The Oldies 'n Goodies Car Club will be on hand for the event. Robertson said they will bring muscle cars and hot rods to Kiddie Park. She said a motorcycle club will even join them for the fun.

Robertson said there will be live music for you to enjoy during the event. She said you can dress in your 70s attire and rock out with them. There will be giveaways for adults and kids as well.

There will be a 50/50 drawing for adults. Tickets cost $1. Robertson said someone will win half of the pot. She said there will be a donation pot available if you wish to support the Kiddie Park. You will receive a gift for your donation.

There will be free gifts for kids while supplies last. Robertson said the kids will also have an opportunity to enter for a chance to win a family pack. She said four family packs will be given away. Children will receive a ticket that will give them a chance free tickets to rides as well as free concessions.

Concessions will be open during 70s Night. Robertson said you and your family can enjoy all the rides and play nine-hole mini-golf while you're there. She said Kiddie Park features a train that travels around the park, a rollercoaster, merry-go-round, bumper cars, turtle rides, boats, and more. Credit cards and debit cards can be used to purchase ride tickets. You will need cash to purchase concessions.

Kiddie Park will celebrate its 75th Anniversary in 2022. Robertson said they are working on their celebration activities at this time. She said fundraising helps them meet their goals, so your donations this weekend will help the Kiddie Park achieve its goals for its upcoming anniversary. Donations will also allow Kiddie Park to dream bigger as they look to expand.

All are welcome to attend the event.

Bartlesville Kiddie Park is located at 205 S. Cherokee Avenue.